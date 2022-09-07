Swarm Fund Trading Up 60% Over Last 7 Days (SWM)

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Swarm Fund has a total market capitalization of $612,806.41 and $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm Fund has traded up 60% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030524 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00088657 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00042627 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004180 BTC.

SWM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm Fund’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swarm Fund is www.swarm.fund.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation.SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

