Swerve Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (SWRV)

Swerve (SWRV) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. Swerve has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $943,808.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000796 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00134852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035903 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023247 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,666,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,446,318 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Swerve Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

