Swop (SWOP) Hits Market Cap of $2.16 Million

Swop (SWOP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Swop has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Swop coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00004466 BTC on popular exchanges. Swop has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $22,845.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00856085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015957 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s total supply is 2,588,563 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,553 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.