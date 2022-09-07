Sylo (SYLO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $277,400.00

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Sylo has a total market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $277,400.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sylo coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sylo has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000811 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sylo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io. Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the exchanges listed above.

