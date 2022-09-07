Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Synalloy Price Performance

Synalloy has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $159.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synalloy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synalloy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synalloy by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Synalloy by 13.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synalloy by 19.4% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synalloy by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 61,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products.

