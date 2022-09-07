SYNC Network Price Down 5.7% This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $3,337.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00232747 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008828 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00409848 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,632,753 coins and its circulating supply is 116,224,170 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.