SynchroBitcoin Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges (SNB)

SynchroBitcoin (SNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. SynchroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $325,303.59 and approximately $2.00 worth of SynchroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SynchroBitcoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One SynchroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SynchroBitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00134852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035903 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023247 BTC.

SynchroBitcoin Profile

SynchroBitcoin (CRYPTO:SNB) is a coin. SynchroBitcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,535,231 coins. SynchroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @synchrobit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SynchroBitcoin’s official website is www.snbtoken.io. SynchroBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/synchronium-magazine.

SynchroBitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SynchroBit™ is a platform for everyone who wants to simply trade various kinds of digital assets with both fiat and cryptocurrencies. Deposit funds using cryptocurrencies, Visa/MasterCard, and or bank transfer. Enjoy zero trading fees with SynchroBitcoin (SNB). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynchroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynchroBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SynchroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SynchroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SynchroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.