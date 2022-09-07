Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

MMC stock opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

