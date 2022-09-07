Synovus Financial Corp Buys 13,161 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 323.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $246.17 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

