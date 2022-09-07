Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 34.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 70.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 270,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,857,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 22.0% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $112.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.62.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

