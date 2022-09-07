Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 258 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,010 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,646,390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,561,649,000 after purchasing an additional 528,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,417,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,553,563,000 after purchasing an additional 491,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $120.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.75. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James upgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.68.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

