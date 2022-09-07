Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. TheStreet cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,157 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $174.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

