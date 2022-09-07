Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,106 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $190.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

