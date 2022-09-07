Synthetify (SNY) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $818,543.65 and $82,990.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Synthetify alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00030623 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00042672 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00084379 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Buying and Selling Synthetify

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange.Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time.Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties.You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets.Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.