Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $182.30

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182.30 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 182.30 ($2.20), with a volume of 1995840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.90 ($2.29).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.90) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 445.50 ($5.38).

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £843.54 million and a P/E ratio of 957.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.17.

Synthomer Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.89%.

In other Synthomer news, insider Lily Liu acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £3,860 ($4,664.09). In other Synthomer news, insider Roberto Gualdoni acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($51,715.80). Also, insider Lily Liu acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £3,860 ($4,664.09). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,000.

Synthomer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.