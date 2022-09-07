Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $182.30

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182.30 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 182.30 ($2.20), with a volume of 1995840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.90 ($2.29).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 323 ($3.90) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 430 ($5.20) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synthomer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 445.50 ($5.38).
Synthomer Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of £843.54 million and a P/E ratio of 957.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.17.
Synthomer Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Synthomer news, insider Lily Liu acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £3,860 ($4,664.09). In other Synthomer news, insider Roberto Gualdoni acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($51,715.80). Also, insider Lily Liu acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £3,860 ($4,664.09). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,000.
Synthomer Company Profile
Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.