T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,582,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after acquiring an additional 78,640 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 330.9% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 193,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,401,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, June 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.37.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

