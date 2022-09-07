TABOO TOKEN 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $142,407.00 (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last week, TABOO TOKEN has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One TABOO TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. TABOO TOKEN has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and $142,407.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001723 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002461 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00883190 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016312 BTC.
About TABOO TOKEN
TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2.
TABOO TOKEN Coin Trading
