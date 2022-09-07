Tadpole Finance Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00009408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $5,080.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00030359 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00085873 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00042537 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance (TAD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 570,809 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b.

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tadpole Finance is a decentralized finance services for saving and lending. An algorithmic money market protocol that aims to create a more open lending market, where users can make deposits and loans with any ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network.Anyone can register any ERC-20 token with Tadpole into the lending protocol. Once a token is registered on the market, people can send some deposits into the protocol to earn interest or borrow the token by placing certain collateral and paying some interest.Telegram | Medium | GithubDocs”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

