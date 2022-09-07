Tap Market Cap Tops $238,916.97 (XTP)

Tap (XTP) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Tap coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $238,916.97 and approximately $818.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tap has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tap Coin Profile

XTP is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Tap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

