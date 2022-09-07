Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWODF shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

