TBCC Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $40.65 Million (TBCC)

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, TBCC has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. TBCC has a total market cap of $40.65 million and $486,683.00 worth of TBCC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TBCC coin can now be bought for about $0.0407 or 0.00000211 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002084 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00083256 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

TBCC Coin Profile

TBCC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. TBCC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. TBCC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TBCC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TBCC Exchange is a cryptocurrency trading platform with a liquidity pool powered by Binance Cloud. The TBCC token is a native utility token for use on the TBCC platform. A number of benefits are available to TBCC token holders to enhance their trading experience. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TBCC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TBCC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TBCC using one of the exchanges listed above.

