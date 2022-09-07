TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance
TCRR opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $19.03.
Institutional Trading of TCR2 Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 113.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 84,191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,584.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 124,064 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 96,356 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.
