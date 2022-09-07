TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCRR opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. TCR2 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $19.03.

Institutional Trading of TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 113.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 158,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 84,191 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,584.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 124,064 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 96,356 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

