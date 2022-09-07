TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Decreased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 244,015 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $123.10 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.12 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.23.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

