Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $101,868.00

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004362 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $364,742.88 and approximately $101,868.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00854297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015954 BTC.

About Team Heretics Fan Token

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. The official website for Team Heretics Fan Token is teamheretics.com. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics.

Buying and Selling Team Heretics Fan Token

