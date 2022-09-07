Team (NYSE:TISI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.29. Team shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 136,300 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Team alerts:

Team Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team

Team Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Team during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Team during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Team during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Team by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Team by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.