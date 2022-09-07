Team (NYSE:TISI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.29. Team shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 136,300 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.
Team Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Team
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
