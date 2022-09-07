TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

TEGNA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TEGNA has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.78. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 184.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 60.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TGNA shares. Huber Research upgraded TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

