Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDY opened at $366.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.15. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $344.66 and a 1-year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

