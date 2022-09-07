Tellor (TRB) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Tellor (TRB) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $17.04 or 0.00088189 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $29.02 million and $28.58 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tellor

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

