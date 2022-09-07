Telos Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a total market cap of $48.93 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

