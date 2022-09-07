TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Increased to C$34.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cormark reiterated a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut TELUS to a hold rating and set a C$26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.54.

TELUS Stock Performance

TELUS stock opened at C$29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.08. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$27.34 and a 52-week high of C$34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.75.

TELUS Announces Dividend

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Featured Stories

