TEN Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, TEN has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TEN has a market capitalization of $504,495.89 and $11,682.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 553.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.
TEN Profile
TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.
Buying and Selling TEN
