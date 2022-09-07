TenUp Hits Market Cap of $1.57 Million (TUP)

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. TenUp has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $129,750.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TenUp has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001949 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00163317 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008881 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 456.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000184 BTC.
TenUp Profile
TenUp (TUP) is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. TenUp’s official website is www.tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TenUp
Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.