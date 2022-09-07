TenX Price Hits $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (PAY) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One TenX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $2.79 million and $27,814.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TenX

TenX is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech.

TenX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

