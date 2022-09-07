Ternoa Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $294,454.00 (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Ternoa has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and $294,454.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00851708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,975,678 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_.

Buying and Selling Ternoa

