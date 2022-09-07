Terra Market Capitalization Achieves $243.18 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Terra has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $243.18 million and approximately $174.83 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00013088 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001775 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

