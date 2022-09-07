Terra Virtua Kolect Price Hits $0.0491 on Top Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 51.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market cap of $37.67 million and approximately $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00036708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00134490 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022781 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official website is terravirtua.io. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

