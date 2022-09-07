Terracoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $54.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $325,987.62 and approximately $54.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,325.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00615376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00266805 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005538 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009812 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00017993 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.