Terran Coin (TRR) Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $75.08 million and $7.71 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Terran Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00016441 BTC on major exchanges.
About Terran Coin
Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 coins. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin.
