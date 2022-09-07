Tesco (LON:TSCO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 260 ($3.14) price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 350 ($4.23).

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 325 ($3.93) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price target on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.76).

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Tesco stock opened at GBX 255.90 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 260.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £19.09 billion and a PE ratio of 1,346.84. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 242.30 ($2.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.67).

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.