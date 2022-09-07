Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $360.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $316.67 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $233.33 to $200.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $283.33 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.77.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.6 %

TSLA stock opened at $274.42 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $206.86 and a 52 week high of $414.50. The company has a market capitalization of $859.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $2,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,461,383. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,750 shares of company stock worth $31,386,285. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.