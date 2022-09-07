Tether 24-Hour Volume Reaches $51.79 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $67.55 billion and $51.79 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001736 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002461 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00856425 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015982 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00037335 BTC.
About Tether
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 69,156,782,827 coins and its circulating supply is 67,545,704,103 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Tether Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
