Textron Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the aerospace company on Saturday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

Textron has a payout ratio of 1.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Textron to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.8%.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TXT opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. Textron has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.