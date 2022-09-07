TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Sells C$6,614,350.00 in Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFIIGet Rating) Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.29, for a total transaction of C$6,614,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$561,492,303.79.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Alain Bédard sold 61,803 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.16, for a total value of C$8,353,058.63.
  • On Friday, June 24th, Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.87, for a total value of C$3,530,390.50.

TFI International Stock Down 3.0 %

TFII opened at C$131.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$116.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53. TFI International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$93.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFII. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$131.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$140.96.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

