The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $37.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

IPG stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.82. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

