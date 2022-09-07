The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Middleby were worth $23,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $141.55 on Wednesday. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $201.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.14 and a 200-day moving average of $150.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Middleby had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Insiders

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Middleby news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $37,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby



The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.



