Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.59 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $280.81 million and $25.59 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

