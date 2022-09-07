Thunder Token (TT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.73 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009406 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

