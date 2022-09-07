Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Given “Outperform” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $42.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tidewater from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Tidewater Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. Tidewater has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $998.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tidewater

In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 560,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares in the company, valued at $47,646,487.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

