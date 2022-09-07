TigerCash (TCH) Market Cap Reaches $372,552.34

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $372,552.34 and $1.14 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.01001468 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,063.80 or 1.00177718 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

