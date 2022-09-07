TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.60 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.87 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.72.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.