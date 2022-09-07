TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.60 billion-$49.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.87 billion. TJX Companies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.72.
TJX Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 80.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TJX Companies (TJX)
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.